Former Chelsea assistant tell Man Utd to sign Dybala
13 December at 17:40Juventus star Paulo Dybala is one of the most wanted footballer in Europe at the moment. La Joya has had a positive start to the season although he had been struggling to live up to expectations in the last month or so.
The Argentinean is reported to be a top transfer target of Real Madrid but former Chelsea assistant coach Ray Wilkins believes Manchester United should make an attempt to sign the former Palermo star in the summer.
“If United sign him, good grief City will have to watch out. He’s one of those skilful South American players that will light up the Premier League”, Wilkins told Sporting Bet (via TeamTalk).
“If I was a head of scouting for a top six club, I would tell them to go to South America to scout small, skilful centre-forwards because these guys are becoming world class players, like Dybala.
“He’s a magical footballer, works hard on and off the pitch and would be a credit to the Premier League.”
