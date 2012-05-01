Former Chelsea boss praises the ‘Italian coaching school’

Antonio Conte, Max Allegri and Zinedine Zidane are the finalist of the FIFA Best Manager Award 2017. Even if Zidane does not have as much to share with Italy as their two colleagues do, the Frenchman spent an important part of his career in Italy, playing with Juventus and winning a Bollon d’Or when he was wearing the black and white (mainly due to his brace in the 1998 World Cup final against Brazil).



Former Chelsea boss Di Matteo did not speak about the three nominees but praised the ‘Italian coaching school’.



“I think there is a good dedication in Italy. If you play there you understand all the technical aspects involved in this football and if you coach there again see how you are always challenged by other managers. The schooling education you get as a manager in Italy is very high level and I think this is reflected by the trophies won by Italian managers.”

