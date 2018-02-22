Former Chelsea, Man Utd and Juventus target unconvinced by Arsenal switch
28 April at 18:05According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan could decide to stay at the club for another season despite continuing speculation linking him with a move elsewhere.
Indeed, English tabloids have been full of rumours suggesting that Arsenal will try to sign him during this summer’s transfer window, with the Gunners set to conduct a revolution of their playing squad after manager Arsène Wenger departs at the end of the campaign.
The Belgian internationalist has previously been targeted by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus, while Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande tried to sign him in January at the request of coach Fabio Cannavaro.
Only time will tell whether recruitment chiefs Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat can tempt the former Cagliari star to North London, as they look to put together a side capable of mounting a sustained challenge for the Premier League title.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
