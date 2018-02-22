Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda has urged Eden Hazard to sign a new contract with Chelsea.

Though the Belgians current contract at Stamford Bridge will expire in 2020, he is being strongly linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Considering that Chelsea are currently in fifth place on the Premier League standings and could miss out on qualification for next seasons Champions League, Hazard could be tempted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are expected to undergo a squad overhaul during the summer due to their underwhelming performances in La Liga this season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are in third place on the Spanish League standings and trail first placed Barcelona by a massive 15 points.

"Chelsea can give him the means to match his ambitions," Malouda told RTBF . "It’s always when things aren't going well that speculation arises. He needs to assume his status of leader at Chelsea or elsewhere. However, it’s a personal decision.

"If he feels he’s done everything, it’s better for him to leave. These days, it's great that players don't leave when things become difficult. Eden should leave after a major trophy like the Champions League.