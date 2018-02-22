Former Chelsea star: Pogba will come back stronger
22 February at 22:00William Gallas is waxing positive about the Paul Pogba situation.
The French international hasn’t exactly had a fun time in recent weeks, being benched twice in three games by Jose Mourinho, and especially missing the midweek trip to Sevilla in the Champions League Round of 16.
Yet the Frenchman, who played under the Special One at Chelsea and won two Premier League titles with him, says that if he is having a go at someone, it means that he wants them “to give 100%” and that “he likes them”.
"Whether it was me or whether it was someone else, he has always had a go at his players," he said to SFR Sport (via ESPN).
"If he does that it's because he likes you and thinks you have quality. He wants you to be 100 percent, which is why he has had a go at Paul because he knows Paul can do a lot better.
"The fact he has had a go is going to make him react. You saw that after he came off the bench -- he didn't lose a single ball.
"Paul is now focused on his football more than anything else. I think it'll do him a lot of good, and I think we'll see a stronger Paul Pogba, the Paul Pogba that we saw at Juventus."
The former Juventus man hasn’t exactly been a massive hit since joining in the summer of 2016 for over 100 million, though he is in the Top 10 in Whoscored’s player ratings so far – and is also the Red Devils’ highest-rated player.
He has scored three times in the League so far this season, and added nine assists in Premier League action.
