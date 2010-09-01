Former Chelsea star Ramires wants Serie A move

Ramires remains one of Inter’s main transfer targets this month as they look to strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s squad ahead of the second part of the season.



The 30-year-old Brazilian has the characteristics which are missing in the heart of the Nerazzurri midfield, and so his arrival is seen as being of paramount importance.



Walter Sabatini would like to bring him to Milan on loan with an option to buy. Indeed, UEFA would not accept a free loan agreement given that both Jiangsu and Inter are both owned by Suning.



For now, the Chinese corporation are only willing to sanction his move to Milan on a permanent basis but this is an unaffordable option just now. However, the former Chelsea man is determined to move back to Europe and sees San Siro as a fantastic place in which to continue his career.



Negotiations between all parties are set to continue during the week ahead.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)