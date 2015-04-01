Former Chelsea striker wants van Dijk at Stamford Bridge
14 August at 15:10Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that Blues boss Antonio Conte needs to make more additions to his side in order to compete for a second consecutive Premier League title, including Southampton defender and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk. This is according to the Daily Star.
The Pensioners got off to a bad start in their Premier League campaign, losing to Burnley 3-2 at Turf Moor. This has fuelled the notion that the club are in need of new players to mount a serious title challenge, despite already bringing in Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero to West London this summer.
Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said: "I would love to see Van Dijk [at Chelsea]. They need somebody like that.
"They need fresh blood.
Van Dijk wants a move away from his current side and already has Liverpool in waiting, so the Blues would have to battle it out with the Merseyside club for his signature.
