Former Chelsea target Dzeko sets and astonishing new record

Roma striker Dzeko was on fire yesterday night as he netted a brace in his side’s 4-2 away win to Napoli. The Bosnia striker was last season’s top scorer in Serie A and his two goals yesterday have allowed him to enter Roma’s top 10 scorers of all time.



The 30-year-old leapfrogged Giuseppe Giannini (who has 49 goals) and levelled Agostino De Bartolomei who also has 50 goals in his Roma career.



​Dzeko has now scored 50 goals with the Serie A giants and is the only striker in Europe to have scored as much goals in three different leagues: Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A.



​Dzeko, in fact, has also scored 50 goals with Wolfsburg and 50 more with Manchester City.



The Bosnia International came close to joining Chelsea in the January transfer window. The Premier League giants failed to reach an agreement with the player and signed Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud instead.



The Premier League giants, however, signed Emerson Palmieri from Roma in the winter transfer window.

