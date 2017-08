Jacque Talbot

Follow: "I just hope it resolves itself sooner rather than later for the simple fact that Liverpool need to get a replacement in if Coutinho does go.Jacque TalbotFollow: @Jac_talbot

Former Manchester City defenderbelieves that Liverpool have done shrewd business in terms of their want-away star Ps contract, according to the Daily Star. The former England international feels that the absence of a buy-out clause could earn the Reds up to £20m more.Coutinho has handed in a transfer request, presumably in order to push through a move to La Liga giants to Barcelona, but Lescott thinks that the Merseyside club will get their money’s worth.He told Sky Sports: “I think it’s going to be difficult for Liverpool to keep him.“It could be a shrewd piece of business from Liverpool not putting a buyout clause in his contract.“When he signed a new deal, if they put £90m in there, I think every Liverpool fan would have thought ‘well if we get £90million then we will be happy’.“Now, potentially after the Neymar move, it could potentially be £110m."Business-wise it could be a £20m profit off the back of not putting a clause in his contract.“You don’t know the circumstances and what they’re thinking.