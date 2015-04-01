Former City defender thinks Liverpool have done shrewd business with Barca target Coutinho
15 August at 14:20Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes that Liverpool have done shrewd business in terms of their want-away star Philippe Coutinho’s contract, according to the Daily Star.
The former England international feels that the absence of a buy-out clause could earn the Reds up to £20m more.
Coutinho has handed in a transfer request, presumably in order to push through a move to La Liga giants to Barcelona, but Lescott thinks that the Merseyside club will get their money’s worth.
He told Sky Sports: “I think it’s going to be difficult for Liverpool to keep him.
“It could be a shrewd piece of business from Liverpool not putting a buyout clause in his contract.
“When he signed a new deal, if they put £90m in there, I think every Liverpool fan would have thought ‘well if we get £90million then we will be happy’.
“Now, potentially after the Neymar move, it could potentially be £110m.
"Business-wise it could be a £20m profit off the back of not putting a clause in his contract.
“You don’t know the circumstances and what they’re thinking.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
