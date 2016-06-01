Former Manchester United and Holland defender Jaap Stam has impressed many observers in his first season in management at Championship side Reading. With his side still pushing for a possible return to the Premier League next season, the big Dutchman has also been linked with a summer switch himself; to West Ham United.



The Daily Express claims that sources close to the club understand that the owners want rid of current boss Slaven Bilic after some disappointing performances which has left the East London side floundering in the lower reaches.



Stam himself is aware of all the interest of course and when asked to comment on the links, he stated that; “I am aware of it. That is what happens. What happens next season happens next season. It is nice to be recognised. I do not know if it is true – everyone wants recognition."



Following a distinguished playing career, Stam cut his managerial teeth working as assistant boss at Ajax before being put in charge of the youth team in Amsterdam.