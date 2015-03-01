Roy Hodgson has held secret talks with Leicester City chiefs over the possibility of succeeding Claudio Ranieri.

Former England Head Coachhas held secret talks with Leicester City chiefs over the possibility of succeeding Claudio Ranieri. The Sun has revealed that Hodgson had already been in discussions with the Foxes prior to their 3-1 win against Liverpool on Monday evening. He journal also claims that the 69-year-old would have been offered the position had the club failed to beat the Merseyside club on a highly-charged night of emotion at the King Power Stadium.

Caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare is still believed to be in the running to take over the hot-seat and is also understood to be the players’ number one choice. After Monday’s victory, it’s now thought the club’s owners may have also been convinced to give him the job on a permanent basis.



Hodgson however, has been desperate to get back into management since resigning as England boss after their elimination at Euro 2016 at the hands of Iceland. He’s also had experience of relegation dogfights during his time in charge at both West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.