Wayne Rooney remains uncertain but

The future of Manchester United strikerremains uncertain but The Sun reports that if the England striker should return to his former club Everton, then one of their former stars will play a pivotal role in bringing him back.

Current first-team coach Duncan Ferguson was idolised by Rooney when he was growing up at Goodison Park and the Toffees believe he can be the key to bringing him back to his hometown club. The ex-Scottish striker knows all about how Rooney will be feeling having moved away from Everton to join Newcastle United then returning to Merseyside to finish his career.



Having rejected a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, it’s believed that the 31-year-old record Manchester United goalscorer will only depart Old Trafford for his former club despite boss Jose Mourinho still stating he has a future at the Premier League giants. The smart money is on Rooney to end his 13-year association with the club this summer.