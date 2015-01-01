Former France, PSG Coach turns down three clubs for Barcelona

Laurent Blanc most definitely wants to Coach Barcelona, the Parisien confirm.



In fact, the reliable French daily writes that the former Inter and Manchester United player has rejected three Spanish clubs in order to focus on Barcelona.



The Catalans’ current Coach, Luis Enrique, announced that he was leaving at the end of the season after the Champions League Round of 16 4-0 loss to PSG.



Blanc is reported to have rejected UD Las Palmas – where Kevin-Prince Boateng is currently playing – despite having initially given the Balearic side his word that he’d join.



Beyond them, Real Betis had offered a two-year deal worth €3.4 million, as well as the freedom to recruit seven players of his choice.



The third spurned candidate, Sevilla, were targeting Blanc in case Jorge Sampaoli ends up Coaching his native Argentina.



Now, Blanc is waiting for Barcelona’s directors to establish their plans for the near future, so that he can try talking to them again.

