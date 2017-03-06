Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner has moved to Norway to join Rosenborg. The 29-year-old has had a controversial career to say the least despite spells at some prestigious clubs such as Arsenal and Juventus. Add to this spells at Wolfsburg, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest and you have the prototype journeyman footballer.



Despite this, the big striker has earned 75 caps for his country scoring 29 goals in the process. Rosenborg announced the news late last night as Bendtner signed a three-year deal with the club to begin yet another new chapter in his career.

