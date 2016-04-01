Gervinho has told the

Former Arsenal wingerhas told the Daily Mail that he still loves the club and hopes he could return one day. The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international was speaking ahead of his country’s debut at the AFCON 2017 tournament which he will unfortunately miss due to injury.

Having made 46 appearances for the North London club between 2011 and 2013, Gervinho now ply’s his trade in China at Super-League side Hebei Fortune after a lucrative move from Roma in 2016. Speaking to the journal, he stated that; “Everything’s possible in football. I liked playing in England, I liked playing for Arsenal. It’s a great club, for me, and I am still an Arsenal fan. Will I come back? Maybe, I still hope to.”



Having flattered to deceive at The Emirates, a loan-deal to the Italian capital completely reenergised the Ivorian’s career under French coach Rudi Garcia. Then, as things took a turn for the worse and Garcia was sacked, new boss Luciano Spalletti changed tactics and Gervinho found himself out in the cold before making his switch to the Far-East.