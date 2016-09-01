Ray Parlour has told the



After a week to forget for Arsene Wenger’s team following back to back defeats to Everton and Manchester City, Parlour explained that; “You see Chelsea during some periods in games. They are up against it but everyone seems to do a job and make sure that for five minutes while the other team is on top they don’t concede and then suddenly the opponents’ heads may drop”

“He continued by stating that; “Arsenal at times when they are up against it, not everyone can defend well as a team. And you need people pulling their team-mates around saying ‘Sit in there for five, ten minutes. Weather this storm and then we can get on the front foot again. Sometimes that is what they are lacking at the minute. We had big characters in our team Tony Adams, Patrick Vieira right through the spine of the team. Myself even. Sometimes I just want a few more characters in this team. They do have some — Francis Coquelin has done well and Granit Xhaka is going to be a top player as well but you just want to see them pulling people around. And that could be the difference between winning and losing games, If Arsenal drops any more points in the next two games, they are definitely out of the title race and playing for the top four”.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler