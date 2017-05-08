Former Inter and Arsenal target reaches verbal agreement with AC Milan
09 May at 16:40AC Milan have reached a verbal agreement with a former Inter and Arsenal target, according to a report of Sky Sport. The rossoneri are said to have reached a verbal agreement with Wolfsburg star Ricardo Rodriguez who had been also chased by the Gunners and the Nerazzurri.
Inter retired from the race to sign the Swiss left-back as early as a month ago as Wolfsburg are not open to sell the player for less than his release clause which is set to € 22 million. The Serie A giants were only open to offer € 15-16 million and talks between the two parties collapsed, calciomercato.com exclusively reported last month.
Arsenal, on the other hand, have almost completed the signing of Sead Kolasinac who will reportedly join the Emirates Stadium from Schalke 04 as a free agent in the summer. The Bosnia International is one of the best left-backs in the Bundesliga and his signing would prevent Arsenal from signing Ricardo Rodriguez as well.
AC Milan still need to reach an agreement with Wolfsburg with the Wolves who will only sell the player if the rossoneri meet Ricardo Rodriguez’s release clause.
