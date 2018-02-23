Former Inter and Liverpool target close to joining Corinthians
24 February at 12:30
According to the latest reports from Brazilian news outlet UOL Esporte, Jiangsu Suning forward Alex Teixeira is on the verge of joining Brazilian champions Corinthians on loan until the end of the year.
The 28-year-old moved to the Chinese Super League side last winter from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee in the region of €50 million. Now, it seems he will be newly-elected Timão president Andrés Sánchez first major signing since taking office.
Fábio Carille’s side has struggled to hit the heights of last season during their state championship exploits so far, and it is widely recognised they are in need of fresh reinforcements in attack.
Given the fact Teixeira was wanted by the likes of Inter and Liverpool not so long ago, it comes as a surprise to learn that he is on the verge of returning to his homeland, where clubs tend to operate on very tight budgets comparatively speaking.
(UOL Esporte)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments