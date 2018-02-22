Former Inter and Napoli target commits future to Fiorentina
28 February at 12:25After months of speculation on where the future of Davide Astori might lie, the 31-year-old central defender is now apparently set to commit his long-term future to Fiorentina.
Viola sporting director Pantaleo Corvino met with his club captain’s entourage in Milan, where the parties came to an agreement which will keep the former Cagliari and Roma stopper at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until June 2022.
The San Giovanni Bianco native will earn around €1.3 million per season, not including bonuses for reaching both individual and collective objectives. It will be a few more days before the details are finalised and Astori can sign on the dotted line, though everything points towards him staying in Florence.
The news will come as a boost to the club, especially given the fact several clubs from Italy and abroad had registered an interest in signing him this summer. Indeed, both Inter and Napoli have been linked with him in the past.
(Corriere Fiorentino)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments