Having spent 85 days at the helm at Inter Milan before getting the sack, Dutch tactician Frank de Boer may be about to beat that record as his Crystal Palace future is thrown into serious doubt.





After just 62 days in charge at Selhurst Park and three straight defeats in the new Premier League season, Eagles bosses are reportedly alarmed at the clubs lack of form and with players reportedly struggling to adapt to the 47-year-old’s tactics, The Guardian is in no doubt that his future is on the line.

De Boer himself claimed after Saturday’s defeat to Swansea City that his players lacked courage, stating that; “I don’t see a change of style, It’s just [about them] showing the spirit and doing what we tell them to do. It was not different to against Liverpool, where we did really well”.



“I want to see that every time. If we play 3-4-3 or 5-3-2 or 4-3-3, everybody knows what he has to do. It all starts with courage when you have the ball. Defending, you know, is not the most difficult thing. When you have the ball, you have to make the right choices. We did that in the second half much better.”