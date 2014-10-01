Inter Milan are not taking their defeat on Sunday to Juventus well, especially not from a refereeing point of view.

Former CEO Ernesto Paolillo claims that referee Nicola Rizzoli and his linesmen did a poor job, and was irritated by the two suspensions handed down to Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

The latter was sent off for swearing at the referee, while Icardi got a two-game ban (the same as the Croatian) for kicking a ball in Rizzoli’s direction at full-time.

“Icardi and Perisic’s bans seem a bit exaggerated, and I’m not just saying that as a fan, even though I am one”,

“The final minutes were handled without much attention by the referee, and some tension came to the surface which ended up provoking what became two suspensions.

Had he been more careful they could have been avoided. I think Rizzoli had a bad game, and the linesman was even worse, because not calling the Mandzukic’s lunge on Icardi owes to a lack of personality.

“Juventus may even have been beter, but maybe the game would have been different had a penalty been given.

“I don’t think there was bad faith, but I wonder whether, if the shoe was on the other foot, Juventus wouldn’t have been given that penalty…”