From being presented to the press alongside Mauro Icardi to flopping at Parma, it’s been a long ride for Ishak Belfodil.

But now,

The Algerian international is coming off a very strong half-season with Standard Liege, for whom he has already banged in ten goals.

Belfodil, 25, first came onto the Italian scene back in 2012/2013, when he was sold to Parma, thanking the Italians with 8 Serie A goals that season.

He was later brought to Inter Milan

Unlike the Argentine, however, Belfodil would fail miserably- playing only eight Serie A games for the Nerazzurri before being loaned back to his former club.

He is one of three players whom the Toffees are set to recruit, alongside Ademola Lookman and Morgan Schneiderlin, who is set to move from Manchester United for £22m.