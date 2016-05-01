Erick Thohir could be about to become the new man in charge at Dutch side NAC Breda. The Indonesian businessman, who is unpopular with the club’s supporters, still owns a 30 per-cent stake in the Nerrazzurri but Dutch journal

Former Inter Presidentcould be about to become the new man in charge at Dutch side NAC Breda. The Indonesian businessman, who is unpopular with the club’s supporters, still owns a 30 per-cent stake in the Nerrazzurri but Dutch journal Omroep Brabant (via Calciomercato.com) writes that he’s interested in purchasing the Eredivisie club via his International Sports Capital organisation.

NAC Breda director general Justin Goetzee admitted that there had been contact but explained that; “Yes, it’s true there has been some discussions with various parties over stadium ownership but our shareholders have not considered selling the club”.



Current Inter owners Suning have been looking at the possibility of buying into other teams around Europe such as Mouscron in Belgium and Gli Vicente in Portugal. These potential moves however, have been halted due to the regulations put on foreign investments by the Chinese government.