It dragged on longer than he would have liked, but in the end Inter attacker Stevan Jovetic finally found a smile. The player, who was deemed surplus to requirements, was in search of a new club after failing to nail down any permanence in England or Spain after loan deals that eventually landed him back in Milan. With new coach Spalletti entering the fray, and a specific tactical strategy going forward for the Nerazzurri, Jojo was almost always moving towards the exit door. The question was where.

In the end, Monaco arrived with the best project for the Montenegrin player. The sale of Mbappe to PSG opened up some space on the roster for another attacker, and the French club did not hesitate for the creative Inter player. Here are the Jovetic’s first words after his presentation press conference for Monaco."The fact of playing the Champions League has been a decisive factor in my choice. I said no to Marseille. Over the last 6 months I have worked hard and I feel ready for this new season."