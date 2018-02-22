Former Inter star slams ‘criminal’ Juventus

Inter star Nicola Berti is in the middle of a storm after a controversial video posted on Youtube where he labels Juventus ‘criminals’.



A journalist of LineaInter asked him what was his reaction when Inter were not awarded a penalty kick in 1998 after the contact between Iuliano and Ronaldo.



“Which Ronaldo? First of all his name is ‘The Phenomenon’. Anyway. It was a scandal but I know it’s a bit of a habit when you play against these sort of criminals.”



