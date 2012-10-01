Former Italian FA President Tavecchio: "I resigned due to missing FIFA World Cup"
19 December at 18:00Former President of the FIGC, Carlo Tavecchio, answered questions at today's meeting of the Italian Olympic Committee, CONI.
Tavecchio revealed the reason why he resigned was: "In life, I always preferred to create envy rather than compassion. I resigned from the FIGC for a very simple reason: the failure to qualify for the World Cup. As the first fan of the side, I saw it as a serious and negative issue for my conscience. In every other aspect, I would’ve resisted for a lifetime, with arrogance. But the loss of the World Cup was too strong for the way I see the Azzurri jersey. This is what I considered more serious than all the other things that were said. I don’t have to defend the FIGC. I just want to say that there are over 200 Federations we are in the top 10 in every aspect: economic, organisation and sporting."
Tavecchio, who also introduced VAR said the technology that: "This allows us to present ourselves to the international football community with experience and competence that we are proud to put at the disposal of other global Federations, making Coverciano a technical centre that the whole world can envy."
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
