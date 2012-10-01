Former Italian FA President Tavecchio: "I resigned due to missing FIFA World Cup"

Former President of the FIGC, Carlo Tavecchio, answered questions at today's meeting of the Italian Olympic Committee, CONI.



Tavecchio revealed the reason why he resigned was: "In life, I always preferred to create envy rather than compassion. I resigned from the FIGC for a very simple reason: the failure to qualify for the World Cup. As the first fan of the side, I saw it as a serious and negative issue for my conscience. In every other aspect, I would’ve resisted for a lifetime, with arrogance. But the loss of the World Cup was too strong for the way I see the Azzurri jersey. This is what I considered more serious than all the other things that were said. I don’t have to defend the FIGC. I just want to say that there are over 200 Federations we are in the top 10 in every aspect: economic, organisation and sporting."



Tavecchio, who also introduced VAR said the technology that: "This allows us to present ourselves to the international football community with experience and competence that we are proud to put at the disposal of other global Federations, making Coverciano a technical centre that the whole world can envy."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)