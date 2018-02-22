Former Italian Prime Minister pays tribute to Astori
08 March at 18:15Former Italian Prime Minster and Mayor of Florence Matteo Renzi has taken to Twitter to send his best wishes to all those attending Davide Astori’s funeral today.
Renzi, a well-known Fiorentina fan himself, said: Today Santa Croce said goodbye to Davide Astori and the whole of Florence has embraced the captain’s family. Litigious and controversial, Florence is also a city that knows how to love in an extraordinary way. A thought to little Vittoria, to Francesca, to the parents, to the brothers. Ciao Captain #13”
Santa Croce oggi ha salutato Davide #Astori e tutta Firenze ha abbracciato la famiglia del Capitano. Litigiosa e polemica, Firenze è anche una città che sa amare in modo straordinario. Un pensiero alla piccola Vittoria, a Francesca, ai genitori, ai fratelli. Ciao Capitano #13— Matteo Renzi (@matteorenzi) March 8, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
