Non so se le voci sono fondate pero mi auguro che Alexis Sanchez diventi Juventino l'anno prossimo .. dribbling , velocita', gol .! Speriamo — Mauro Camoranesi (@CamoranesiMG) 24 marzo 2017

Former Juventus and Italy star Mauro Camoranesi, of course, keeps watching Italian and International football. Camoranesi has been one of Italy’s most devastating wingers between the end of the 90s and the beginning of 2000. He joined Juventus in summer 2002 spending eight years in Turin and becoming World Champions with Italy in 2006.The former Italy winger has shared his thoughts on the next signing Juventus should makeclaiming that the current Serie A leaders should make anything they can to seal the transfer of unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.“I don’t know if reports are true but I hope Alexis Sanchez will become a Juventus player next year. He has pace, dribbling skills and can score goals, let’s hope [he signs for Juve]!”​Juventus are one of the clubs linked with welcoming the services of the Chile International alongside