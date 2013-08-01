Former Italy star attacks Man Utd star: 'Pogba is over-rated'
27 April at 15:55Former Sampdoria, Inter and Roma star Antonio Cassano believes that Paul Pogba is over-estimated.
The Manchester United man moved to Old Trafford for a total fee rumoured to be in the region of €105 to €120 million, but has only scored seven goals in all competitions, and struggled to completely cement a role in the Red Devils’ midfield.
Beyond talking about his past (“I turned Juventus down four times. Even Marotta tried once!”), the Italian striker vented about modern times: “Paul Pogba, James Rodriguez and Mario Balotelli are over-rated,” the free agent striker told the Gazzetta dello Sport, “I don’t think Pogba is worth €120 million. Rodriguez €80m? No.
“How many was Iniesta was worth at that time? Balotelli? I love Mario, and he’s doing pretty well in France, but both Pogba and he know that they had one great stroke of luck in their lives: to have a manager like Mino Raiola. He has given incredible opportunities to both of them”.
@EdoDalmonte
