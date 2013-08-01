In an interview with La Stampa the double former ex Claudio Ranieri spoke of the upcoming Champions League clash between Juve and Monaco saying, "Juve has stepped forward and I do not think that the opportunity will be missed. Playing for Juve, it is understood. Montecarlo's view: very safe, expert, convinced of what they want, but they will have to be focused, this time too. Monaco have players who can create problems for Juve, and we’ve already seen in Monte Carlo. I think of Mbappé or Falcao, both who are fantastic strikers, with an incredible scoring touch. One is filled with wonder about Mbappé, someone that will be the future of great teams. Jardim says he will not be bargaining a victory in Turin with the championship? I understand it, because that was the president's idea, even when I was there. It was known that PSG was better, and that in ten years they could go wrong one or two times. And in those cases, you have to be ready to steal. I was second in my first year in Ligue 1, and now the great result is the victory of the championship. PSG and City, are they enough for the money? Obviously not, though it helps. But the most important thing is to have the people who choose the players well: the money should be spent well. So, as I always say, at the base of everything there is always a great company, the president, the CEO, the sporting director: then there are the coach and the players. Without this structure, you can not be at the top.”

“As Juve did, they went back to winning with a great corporate structure, who chose and judged the youth and built a hard, historic fortress. Already two years ago theu went to the Champions League final. They have kept the Barça and Monaco at zero goals so far, and I'm not surprised because they have players that are in great harmony with each other, that they understand each other. And when they do not get one, the third one comes. Buffon. He has professionalism, respect. He is an example to follow. Are Italians special in the art of defense? We are there once more. But we are also in tactics: a more tactical league than Serie A does not exist. Monaco does much less, but there are players who can overturn a game. To keep in mind the youth of Mbappé in Munich, the sense of goal and the cunning of Falcao, and then Lemar and Bernardo Silva. I add: if Mendy still misses out, that can give a big boost to the left, and for Juve it would be a good thing. Having twice the presence over Monaco in the Champions League is a big factor, because experience counts but does not always win. It is so much, but not everything. It will take great concentration. Is the pair in the derby an alarm? No, Torino had a great match, and congratulations to Mihajlovic, but Juve can be this way. One right ball and Higuain puts it in. Now they will only think of the Champions. Are they favorite to win it? As Allegri says, one step at a time. They made the first, there is nothing left to do but to make the second.”