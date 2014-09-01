Former Juventus great, Stefano Tacconi commented on the performances of the early days of Serie A with a focus on Juventus and Milan. "Higuain? He’ll be resurrected. The triple? It’s difficult, they will have to give up some objectives. Szczęsny? I like how things are going. Buffon knows that sooner or later he will have to leave the Bianconeri locker room. Playing with Juventus is easier than playing in Rome, when you come down in the field with the Giallorossi jersey you get shots from all over. Bonucci? He made his choice, which for me is wrong. You can not spend so much and buy everything, and now Milan will find it hard to find the right fit."