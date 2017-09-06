Chilean international midfielder Arturo Vidal has announced he will retire from representing his country at the end of their 2018 World Cup trail. Having suffered back to back defeats in the latest round of qualifying, La Roja are currently in sixth position in the South American standings and are in danger of missing out on place in Russia next summer.



Their only way into the finals could now be via a play-off with their rivals Argentina also in danger of missing out. Vidal may be bidding farewell to his country rather earlier than he would have liked but never the less, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to announce his impending retirement although he will be desperate to ensued he can prolong it until at least next June.

