Former Juve midfielder reveals why Arsenal discarded Spurs captain
13 February at 18:40
During an interview with Corriere della Sera, former Juventus and Sampdoria midfielder Liam Brady discussed a variety of issues related to tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between the Bianconeri and Tottenham Hotspur.
Brady was Arsenal’s head of youth development when they rejected the chance to allow Spurs star Harry Kane to join their academy when he was a youngster. Sufficed to say, that is a decision the 62-year-old Irishman still regrets to this day. He recognises his mistake and regrets the fact it isn’t the Gunners who are benefiting from his outstanding goalscoring ratio today. Here is what he said:
“He was chubby, not very athletic and we were wrong. But even Tottenham loaned him three or four times to teams in the lower divisions. But with his determination, he is building a great career. And he deserves it.
“That boy has a character that drives him to always improve. After Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowksi there is him. The numbers say it. And he’s only 24 years old.”
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
