Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has admitted that he would like to become the new boss at Middlesbrough. The Italian spent one season at the Riverside back in 1996 but despite his brief stay on Teeside, he became a cult hero with the fans scoring 17 goals in 35 appearances.





Speaking to Sunsport, Ravenelli, now 48 explained that; ““I’m a real fan of Boro because with me English supporters were always fantastic. They have a special place in my heart and I would like to embrace all of them, I cannot forget my first game at the Riverside. I made a hat-trick against Liverpool and my debut was judged as the best in the history for a foreign player in the Premier League, a great recognition. All was awesome for me and for my family too.”

Since retiring from playing, the man nicknamed “The White Feather” went on to the youth team coaching staff at Juventus before taking over at Ajaccio in 2013 where he lasted just three months.