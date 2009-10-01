Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco has opened about a possible return to the Serie A in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 30-year-old, who has been on fire for the Canadian club over the past few seasons, has scored 17 times for the side in 28 appearances this season, assisting six times.

The Italian was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport, ahead of the MLS final on Sunday against Clint Dempsey’s Seattle Sounders. Giovinco talked about a possible return to the Serie A, among a host of other issues. He said: “

Giovinco admitted that he has helped Toronto become better. He said: "

I expect to stay in Toronto: I have two years left on my contract and I like it very much. Wouldn’t me and Altidore be a nice couple in Serie A?”What did I bring to Toronto? A winning mentality. I do not want to take any merit, but we have seen progress. Before my arrival, Toronto had never been to the playoffs and in these three seasons we have always gone, winning two finals. Now we hope for the title and it would be great. We line up with 3-5-2, the formation that is often used by Juve. To see the right movements, we look at the videos of the bianconeri. They are the ones who, according to our technical staff, interpret this type of game better. Vanney? The coach is good, especially in maintaining relations with players. My Italian coaches have never spoken to me. "Kaustubh Pandey