Former Juve striker believes Cutrone could be the next Inzaghi
17 February at 15:10
Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has added his name to a growing list of people comparing AC Milan youngster Patrick Cutrone with one of the greatest centre-forwards of all time, Filippo Inzaghi.
During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ravanelli explained why he believes so many ex-players and journalists are drawing similarities between the two:
“He seems to be very similar to Pippo Inzaghi, as he is ready to make the most out of every ball. He is exactly the type of player the national team needs right now. He has exploited the poor performances of his teammates and earned a spot which he can now call his own. He is demonstrating on a weekly basis that, with his quality, he is up to the task.”
Indeed, the 20-year-old has established himself as one of the Rossoneri’s key men within Gennaro Gattuso’s 4-3-3 system. He has a great understanding with his teammates and has one of the best goalscoring records in Europe this season.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
