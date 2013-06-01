Former Juve striker believes Higuaín is better than Kane
11 February at 21:00During an interview with the Turin-based edition of Corriere della Sera, former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli discussed the Bianconeri’s forthcoming UEFA Champions League double header against Tottenham Hotspur. Here is what the 49-year-old Perugia native had to say about the battle between Gonzalo Higuaín and Harry Kane:
“The Englishman is a true champion and a complete player. He is very good at raising the overall level of his team, though maybe he can improve in the air. I still prefer Higuaín. At the moment, he is proving to be fundamental in Juve’s general play and in the build-up phase. He seems to be a more clinical player in the box, though they are both great strikers.”
Only time will tell who is set to progress to the quarter-final stage of Europe’s premier club competition though, as Ravanelli eludes to, there is a good chance the goalscoring prowess of the aforementioned marksmen will prove to be decisive.
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
