Former Juventus defender Paolo Montero is Rosario Central’s newest manager, the Argentine club has officially announced.The 45-year-old is best remembered for the 186 Serie A games he played for Juventus between 1996 and 2005.Fondly cherished by the Bianconeri faithful, he was somewhat of a villain for some rival fans, his 16 Serie A Red Cards still a record to this day.Montero’s short coaching career has seen him be the caretaker for a handful of games at Penarol, as well as impressed at Boca Unidos in Argentina’s second division.His biggest job to date saw him take over Colon in the Argentine Serie A, only to win as many games (6) as he lost (6) before being sacked.The former Juventus talisman made 61 appearances for his country, scoring five times.Here are two videos to remember him by, the second a confrontation with rival Francesco Totti when Montero was sent off against Roma...