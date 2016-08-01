Former Juventus goalkeeper set to join AC Milan to become Donnarumma back-up

Former Juventus goalkeeper Marco Storari is set to join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season. Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the Italian shot-stopper, currently under contract with Cagliari is in Milan to negotiate his move to the San Siro hierarchy.



Storari is currently under contract with Cagliari but his relationship with the newly promoted Serie A club and, especially with some of their fans has deteriorated over the last few months and the 39-year-old goalkeeper is looking for an escape route from Sardinia before his contract with the club expires in June 2017.



​Storari will move to AC Milan in a player-swap deal involving AC Milan second choice goalkeeper Gabriel who has already agreed to move to Cagliari as the new Serie A boys could give him a chance to shine as a regular starter. Both players are set to complete loan moves until the end of the season. As we mentioned above, Storari is currently in Milan trying to find economic agreement with the Serie A giants.

