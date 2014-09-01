Kingsley Coman has been ordered to pay €5000 in damages after being found guilty of assault on a former girlfriend according to

Coman, 21, was initially charged last June after his partner was forced to take eight days off work following injuries suffered in the incident. The player pleaded guilty in front of the court today and was ordered to pay damages in addition to the costs of the proceedings.



Coman spent three years in Turin from 2014-2017 before heading to Bavaria on-loan and was the subject of a huge transfer wrangle between the Bianconeri, Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain who claimed they had an agreement in place with the Italian side to bring him to the French capital.



In a career that has not been without its ups and downs, this incident will once again throw the youngster into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.