Former Juventus midfielder reveals why Allegri is perfect fit for Arsenal & Chelsea
02 May at 13:05Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has emerged as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger in the summer.
Both Chelsea and Arsenal, in fact are already looking for their new manager and reports in Italy and England claim the Italian tactician is one of the main candidates to take over in London next season.
Allegri is contracted with Juventus until 2020 but he will discuss his future with the board of the Old Lady at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, former Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina has revealed why Allegri would be a perfect manager for the Premier League.
“He would give something special to the Premier League, like Conte and Guardiola did. He is an Italian manager and his approach to football is very tactical. I think he would be perfect for Arsenal if he will decide to join them", Lemina told Sky Sports.
Lemina joined Southampton from Juventus for € 20 million last summer.
