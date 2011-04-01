Juventus star Paul Pogba picked up a hamstring injury during Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Basel on Tuesday night.The Frenchman left the pitch in the 19minute and according to the Mirror, the Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho is not happy at all with the injury of his highly rated star.The Red Devils’ medicals staff, in fact, had advised Pogba on how he could have strengthened his muscles preventing muscle injuries.​Pogba is now going to skip the next month of action with the Red Devils. José Mourinho’s side will face Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool in the Premier League plus CSKA Moscow and Benfica in Champions League.José Mourinho thought he could have relied on one of his most shining stars but looks like the Special One will have to do without the Frenchman and that doesn’t make him happy at all as the former Inter boss believes Pogba could have easily avoid his injury.