Former Juventus striker reveals why he didn’t join Chelsea in January

Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente is having quite a good season with Swansea in the Premier League as he has scored eight goals in 23 appearances so far in this campaign. The Spanish hit-man was linked with a reunion with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the Stamford Bridge during this past January but the deal collapsed as the 31-year-old striker refused to leave his club which is currently involved in the survival race.



Llorente explained his decision after Swansea’s 2-1 defeat at hands of Manchester City in the week-end: “I already know Conte from Juventus, but it's difficult in the winter when there's a way out from a side you're playing for and it's normal that they didn't go ahead with the deal. I'm very focused on the team and am looking forward to helping save us from relegation.”



​Llorente joined Swansea from Sevilla for € 5.6 million in summer 2016 and his contract in Wales runs until 2018.

