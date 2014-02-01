Former Juventus target scores first Real Madrid goal

Former Juventus target Dani Ceballos scored his first goal for the Merengues yesterday helping his side to seal a crucial 2-1 away win to Alaves.



The La Liga giants haven’t had a great start to the season and yesterday’s away has at least helped Real Madrid to make return in the top four although Zinedine Zidane’s side are still seven points behind table leaders Barcelona.



​Ceballos, 21, joined Real Madrid in the summer completing a € 15 million move from Betis.



​Juventus had made an attempt to sign him after watching the Spaniard in action at the U21 European Championship.



​Ceballos shined with Spain and was named the best footballer of the tournament even if his side lost the final to U21 Germany national team.



The Old Lady missed out on the talented midfielder as he had already reached an agreement with Real Madrid. Yesterday he netted his first goal for Real Madrid in his 4th appearance with the club.

