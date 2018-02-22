Former Lazio and Inter winger in contention to succeed Allardyce at Everton
09 May at 13:50According to the latest reports from British newspaper The Times, FC Porto coach Sérgio Conceição is one of several candidates being lined up to replace Sam Allardyce, should Everton decide to part company with him at the end of the season.
Toffees fans have grown increasingly impatient with Allardyce’s defensive style of play, and are putting pressure on the club to appoint someone who would look to implement a more proactive approach.
Conceição, having led Os Dragões to their first league title in five years, certainly fits that bill. However, according to Portuguese daily A Bola, Shakhtar Donetsk will try to lure him to Ukraine should Paulo Fonseca leave come the end of the campaign, while Lazio and Inter are monitoring his situation should they need to replace Simone Inzaghi or Luciano Spalletti.
Surprisingly, Tuttosport report that he is also on Juventus’ radar as they prepare for life after Massimiliano Allegri, who is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
