Reports from Italy suggest that former Leeds United patronis considering a takeover move for Serie A side Genoa. Speaking in La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com), Cellino’s lawyer, Bruno Ghirardi confirmed that the former Elland Road supremo has his eyes firmly fixed on the port city club.

Cellino recently sold his remaining shares in the Championship side to another Italian businessman, Andrea Radrizzani but now looks to be ready to make a shock return to Serie A ownership. Genoa’s current patron, Enrico Preziosi has moved quickly to deny these reports despite being under pressure from fans to step down after a woefulk campaign which has seen Italy’s oldest club survive in the top-flight by the skin of their teeth.



Despite Cellino’s less than perfect record over recent years, fans of I Grifone are believed to be ready to welcome him with open arms after the former Cagliari owner dropped his interest in acquiring Serie B side Brescia in favour of the Rossoblu. Ghirardi concluded in his interview with the journal that Genoa “intrigues his client” as we await further developments.