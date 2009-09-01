Reports out of France today have linked Nice as an active worker on the market in search of a defender to replace Paul Baysse. The 28 year old big man has said that he will probably finish his adventure with Nice at the end of the season. The Nice defender’s contract expires in 2018 and he is estimated at a worth of nearly 4 million EUR. According to the French press, Nice would be interested in Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho, who is currently on loan to Crystal Palace. The French-Senegalese player’s contract will expire at the end of the season, thus making his transfer all the more attractive for the French side.

Sakho has played in only 8 Premiership games this year, after starting the season with Liverpool and never solidifying his spot. A loan move in January to Crystal Palace seemed to be a glimmer of light for the former PSG player, but the injury bug has seemed to have caught up with him again. A ligament injury looks possible to keep the 27 year old out of action for the rest of the season.