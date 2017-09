Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has slammed current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, following the side’s 2-2 draw with Seville in the Champions League in the opening fixture, writes the Daily Mirror. The former German footballer said: "I don't know where this team is going to go. He [Klopp] came to the club 18 months ago and it was obvious that the defence needed reinforcement."This was the part of the team that needed strengthening and developing."Have I seen progress in the last 18 months? No."Are they any better than they were 18 months ago? No."If I look at the squad now - we talked about how good they are - apart from City it's probably the best strikeforce and players going forward in the league."I've rarely seen a more inbalanced squad in Liverpool's history - or in any other Premier League team. It's top heavy."They are prone to the odd mistake and it puts added pressure on the offence. I don't think this team is going anywhere."