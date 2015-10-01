Former Liverpool player delivers damning verdict on Klopp
14 September at 12:05Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has slammed current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, following the side’s 2-2 draw with Seville in the Champions League in the opening fixture, writes the Daily Mirror.
The former German footballer said: "I don't know where this team is going to go. He [Klopp] came to the club 18 months ago and it was obvious that the defence needed reinforcement.
"This was the part of the team that needed strengthening and developing.
"Have I seen progress in the last 18 months? No.
"Are they any better than they were 18 months ago? No.
"If I look at the squad now - we talked about how good they are - apart from City it's probably the best strikeforce and players going forward in the league.
"I've rarely seen a more inbalanced squad in Liverpool's history - or in any other Premier League team. It's top heavy.
"They are prone to the odd mistake and it puts added pressure on the offence. I don't think this team is going anywhere."
Go to comments