Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva could have joined Inter Milan before he ended up joining Lazio this past summer, reports say.

Now 30, Lucas joined the biancocelesti for a 5 million fee and has played an important role in the side this season, appearing 16 times in the Serie A so far. He has also appeared thrice in the Europa League.

A season ago, Lucas was on Inter’s radar. So much so that he nearly sealed a move to the nerazzurri until Lazio ended up offloading Lucas Biglia to AC Milan and wanted someone to replace the Argentine and contribute equally in attack and defense. Lazio went in for Lucas and Inter began pursuing the chase of Roberto Gagliardini.

Lucas has won over his teammates and fans at Lazio and has become a fan-favorite at the club. He will come up against Inter themselves on Saturday, as Luciano Spalletti’s men will look to make a climb back up the top of the table

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)