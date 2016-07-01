Former Liverpool target set for meeting with Inter to discuss future
26 March at 15:45This past December, Liverpool were rumoured to be interested in signing Brazilian star Gabriel Garbosa, commonly known as Gabigol. The Brazilian starlet is not getting any game time at all and Inter representatives will meet the player’s entourage at the end of the season to discuss the future of the former Santos starlet.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via inter-news.it) members of Inter’s board will meet the player’s entourage at the end of the season to discuss the player’s long-term future with the Serie A giants given that the Brazilian promise has failed to live up to expectations this season.
The Serie A giants seem not intentioned to sell the player on a permanent deal but would prefer to sell him on loan in order to make him gain some more game time.
The two parties, however, could also decide to give Gabigol another chance and make him stay at Inter despite Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic would still be regular starters at the San Siro next season. Gabigol, 20, has only played 153 minutes in all competitions so far this season scoring one goal.
